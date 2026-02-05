On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks made the decision to keep star player Giannis Antetokounmpo despite multiple reports indicating he was seeking a trade to a new team. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the news, saying the Bucks will instead make other trades.

The organization drafted Antetokounmpo with the No. 15 overall pick in 2013. He is a two-time MVP, 10-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA First Team selection and former NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

In the 2020-21 season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 46–26 regular-season record before ultimately defeating the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals. Antetokounmpo averaged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game in the series and was unanimously named the NBA Finals MVP.

While Antetokounmpo has continued to record fantastic stat lines, the Bucks haven’t reached the same heights since. The following season, Milwaukee lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks have lost in the first round of the playoffs the past three seasons.

If the playoffs began today, the Bucks wouldn’t be included. With a 20-29 record, Milwaukee is 12th in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Bucks’ struggles are no fault of Antetokounmpo. The Greece native is averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season, while shooting 64.5% from the field.

Antetokounmpo is expected to miss the next four to six weeks while he recovers from a calf injury. Antetokounmpo previously said he didn’t want to leave Milwaukee, but if he were to stay with the Bucks, they needed to win.

“What I want deep down in my heart is I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career and win,” Antetokounmpo said, per Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Jim Owczarski. “… “They let me be myself in this city. And I ask for one thing. One. Thing. Only. To make, bring joy back. To. This. City. Because this city deserves it.

“We’ve been at the top and I know we can have down years but we have to continue to have the mindset. Period. OK.”