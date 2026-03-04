The high-profile NFL roster cuts just keep coming ahead of the new league year.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to part ways with two-time Pro Bowl DT Jonathan Allen, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday afternoon. With the Vikings $40-plus million over the cap, this move is not quite a surprise. He was Minnesota’s second-highest paid player ($23.8 million) behind All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson ($38.9 million).

In his lone season with Minnesota, Allen recorded a career-high 68 tackles with 7 TFL and 3.5 sacks. He had spent his previous eight NFL seasons with the Washington Redskins/Commanders.