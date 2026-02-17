Former Major League Baseball star Tony Clark resigned from his role as executive director of the MLB Players Association on Tuesday after an internal investigation revealed an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The player’s union hired Clark’s sister-in-law in 2023.

The MLBPA internal probe, which arose out of a wide-ranging and still-ongoing federal investigation into the union’s finances and other alleged improprieties, found serious instances of nepotism. That includes an alleged relationship between Clark and his unnamed sister-in-law, according to ESPN sources, which ultimately led to Clark stepping down Tuesday following more than a dozen years as the MLBPA leader.

