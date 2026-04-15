According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Major League Baseball Players Association has fired two key figures. COO Xavier James and head of human resources Michael O’Neill are out, getting removed from their positions with cause. This links back to the resignation of now-former MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

“The Major League Baseball Players Association fired chief operating officer Xavier James and its head of human resources, Michael O’Neill, with cause today, sources tell me and @DVNJr,” Passan said via X. “The firings came after an internal investigation spurred by the DOJ looking into the MLBPA.

“The firings of James and O’Neill come in the wake of the resignation of former MLBPA executive director Tony Clark in February. The Eastern District of New York’s investigation into union affairs is ongoing. Players hired outside counsel to likewise look into the matter.”

Clark resigned from his position due to an internal investigation revealing an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law. She was a worker inside the union at the time, dating back to 2023. As Passan mentioned, there is still an ongoing investigation happening from the outside into the matter.

Baseball is about to enter a critical moment in the sport’s history. A lockout looms when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on Dec. 1. Plenty of issues could cause this lockout to be a lengthy one. None bigger than the potential implementation of a salary cap, which owners and commissioner Rob Manfred will likely push for. Historically, the MLBPA has vehemently rejected the idea of putting one into baseball.

“I’d say there’s a 99% chance of a lockout after this season,” Passan said during spring training on Threads. “But again, and I can’t say this enough, a work stoppage is not doom. The scary scenario is mid-March arriving with no deal. To deny there’s an effect, as a team pays $550M for players and another under $100M, is willful blindness.”

For now, the 2026 season is taking place. We are about three weeks into the year and teams are beginning to take shape. But at the same time, there is a cloud hanging over everyone’s head when it comes to labor in the sport. The dates in December and, eventually, March will determine if any games are missed.

Now, the MLBPA is out three key figures due to investigations. Clark got the ball rolling, only for James and O’Neill to join him on Wednesday afternoon.