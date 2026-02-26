Report: Mo Bamba signs 10-day contract with Utah Jazz
Former lottery pick Mo Bamba has signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday morning. Bamba had been playing for the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G-League affiliate, after spending the preseason with the Jazz.
Bamba has played eight NBA seasons across six different organizations (Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors). The Utah Jazz will be his seventh different NBA team. He previously played in two games with the Raptors earlier this season, grabbing two rebounds and blocking one shot across six minutes.
Top 10
- 1Hot
NCAA
Tampering to bring penalties
- 2New
Updated Bracketology
Big movers on the bubble
- 3
Brendan Sorsby
Texas Tech QB sued by Cincinnati
- 4
CFB Transfer Portal
Biggest spenders, highest-paid
- 5Trending
Targeting
NCAA considering rule change
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Bamba was the No. 4 ranked recruit in the Class of 2017 and committed to Texas over programs such as Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, and North Carolina. In his lone season with the Longhorns, Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks. He was named Second Team All-Big 12, along with earning Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team honors. This led to Bamba being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.
Prior to being selected in the Draft, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg labeled Bamba as a hybrid between Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. It’s safe to say expectations were high for the New York City native. He, however, never quite reached the level that was expected of him in the NBA.