Former lottery pick Mo Bamba has signed a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday morning. Bamba had been playing for the Salt Lake City Stars, Utah’s G-League affiliate, after spending the preseason with the Jazz.

Bamba has played eight NBA seasons across six different organizations (Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors). The Utah Jazz will be his seventh different NBA team. He previously played in two games with the Raptors earlier this season, grabbing two rebounds and blocking one shot across six minutes.

7-footer Mo Bamba is signing a 10-day contract with the Utah Jazz, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and Greer Love tell ESPN. Bamba spent time earlier this season with the Raptors and has averaged 17 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Jazz’s NBA G League affiliate. pic.twitter.com/zjzVIstqaO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2026

Bamba was the No. 4 ranked recruit in the Class of 2017 and committed to Texas over programs such as Duke, Kentucky, Arizona, and North Carolina. In his lone season with the Longhorns, Bamba averaged 12.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks. He was named Second Team All-Big 12, along with earning Big 12 All-Defensive Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team honors. This led to Bamba being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

Prior to being selected in the Draft, ESPN’s Seth Greenberg labeled Bamba as a hybrid between Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid. It’s safe to say expectations were high for the New York City native. He, however, never quite reached the level that was expected of him in the NBA.