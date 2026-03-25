Former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris visited with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

The Seahawks are in desperate need of some running back depth, as reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Zach Charbonnet is currently the only running back on Seattle’s roster who rushed for more than 100 yards last season (730).

Harris is set to visit with the Las Vegas Raiders next week, just days before the organization picks No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Former #Chargers and #Steelers RB Najee Harris visited the #Seahawks today, per the wire, and the plan is to visit the #Raiders next, source said. pic.twitter.com/6DuG99yGYr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 25, 2026

The former All-American is coming off his fifth NFL campaign (first with the Los Angeles Chargers), in which he rushed for just 61 yards on 15 attempts across three games. Harris was limited heading into the season after suffering a freak firework injury. He then tore his Achilles tendon following the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos.

The Martinez, CA native topped 1,000 yards in all four of his seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2021-2024), including a career-best 1,200 yards as a rookie in 2021 to earn his lone Pro Bowl appearance. All told, he ran for 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns with the Steelers while adding 1,149 receiving yards and six touchdowns in the air. The Steelers didn’t pick up his fifth-year option, which set him up for free agency last offseason.

Seattle Seahawks are coming off 17-3 campaign, Super Bowl LX win

Harris landed in Los Angeles in 2025, and could potentially be on his way to landing with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason. He would immediately be slotted into one of the NFL’s most dynamic offenses, led by quarterback Sam Darnold, NFL Offensive Player of the Year receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, former All-Pro. receiver Cooper Kupp, the ever-electric receiver Rashid Shaheed, and tight end AJ Barner.

Seattle is coming off one of its best seasons in franchise history. The Seahawks compiled a 14-3 regular season mark, winning the NFC West and earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC Playoffs. They then dominated the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the Divisional Round, held off the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship, and rolled over the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX to win their second ever Super Bowl.

The Seahawks are set up to once again to be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. Adding a veteran running back to its offense would certainly be a win for Mike Macdonald and Seattle.