Nakobe Dean is a part of the major linebacker rehaul in Las Vegas, signing with the Raiders hours after free agency’s opening. But another team was interested in him, the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker is a position they have targeted too, still looking for someone after missing out on Dean.

Turns out, the Cowboys were really close to getting the former Philadelphia Eagle in the fold. NFL Network’s Jane Slater says Dean went with the Raiders due to a “gut feeling.” She even described it as “51/49” to explain how close this decision was.

“Just talked with someone close to the situation and apparently Dallas was actually very competitive in the Nakobe Dean market,” Slater said via X. “He was one of their 5 Zooms allowed. I’m told their offer was similar to the Raiders but ultimately he went with his gut feeling but was told he could have seen himself in both places and it was ’51/49′ margin but Raiders won this one.”

Dallas is changing defensive schemes under Christian Parker but feels as if DeMarvion Overshown can play a role. Finding somebody to play alongside him figures to be a key part of the offseason. Somebody like Dean already knows Parker due to the two being together in Philadelphia. So, from the get-go, there was a natural interest there.

Slater’s report did not reveal exactly what the Cowboys offered. However, she did say it was in the ballpark of the deal signed with Las Vegas. Dean will be with the Raiders for three seasons, making $36 million. Around $12 million per year would be just another example of owner/general manager Jerry Jones splashing some cash to improve the defense.

More on Nakobe Dean after signing with Las Vegas Raiders

Nakobe Dean spent his first four NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his rookie season (2022), Dean played in all 17 games and recorded 13 tackles. The following season, the former Georgia Bulldogs linebacker suffered a foot injury in the first week and was placed on injured reserve. He was activated off of IR in October, but was placed on IR again later in November due to a Lisfranc injury.

The 2024 season was Dean’s best. The 25-year-old played in 15 games with 15 starts and registered 128 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, four passes defended, and two fumble recoveries. The Eagles won the Super Bowl during the 2024 season, but Dean was inactive for the championship game, as he was on IR due to a torn patellar tendon in his left knee.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report