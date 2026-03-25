The NBA Board of Governors approved the league to explore expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He previously reported on the league readying to vote on potentially adding a 31st and 32nd franchise.

“Breaking: The NBA’s Board of Governors has approved a vote for the league to explore bids and applicants for expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on Twitter/X. “A bidding process is expected to generate offers in the $7-10 billion range for each team.”

Charania previously explained the NBA had to go through multiple steps in order to make this a reality. But it seems like a franchise is coming back to Seattle and one is arriving in Las Vegas.

“This is just the first of a multi step process,” Charania said. “So you go out there, you get permission to leave, to go explore, you get the bid, and then, depending on if it reaches the threshold, then you have a final vote later in 2026 to approve the move to 32 NBA teams. And so there is a growing majority of owners right now, I’m told, that are supportive of expansion.

“You think about Seattle and Las Vegas. Those are two big markets in the NHL (and) in the NFL. So could those two teams immediately emerge as top revenue generators? So that’s what we’re going to see play out over 2026.”

With both of these potential franchises being on the west coast, it’s a wonder if realignment is coming to make sure there are 16 teams in each conference. But who would move back east if Las Vegas and Seattle are in the west? That’s a question for another day.

There has been a big fan push to bring the NBA back to Seattle. The Seattle SuperSonics were a franchise from 1967 to 2008 before moving to Oklahoma City. The Thunder have been there since and recently won an NBA championship in 2025.