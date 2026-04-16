Report: NBA fines LaMelo Ball $60k for Bam Adebayo trip, postgame cursing
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $35,000 for his trip of Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo in Tuesday night’s NBA Play-In Game, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.
Ball was also fined $25,000 for cursing postgame. In total, that’s a $60,000 fine for the former NBA All-Star. The Hornets will face off against the loser of Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Play-In Game between the Orlando Magic/Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 8 seed in the East.
This is a developing story…