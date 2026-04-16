Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $35,000 for his trip of Miami Heat forward Bam Adebayo in Tuesday night’s NBA Play-In Game, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

Ball was also fined $25,000 for cursing postgame. In total, that’s a $60,000 fine for the former NBA All-Star. The Hornets will face off against the loser of Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference Play-In Game between the Orlando Magic/Philadelphia 76ers for the No. 8 seed in the East.

The NBA is fining Charlotte's LaMelo Ball $35,000 for his trip of Miami's Bam Adebayo and upgrading the action to a Flagrant, plus fining him $25,000 for cursing postgame, sources tell ESPN.



$60K in fines, Flagrant. No suspension. pic.twitter.com/7oCyuFbxim — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 16, 2026

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