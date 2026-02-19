Report: NBA plans to implement anti-tanking rule changes for 2026-27 season

NBA commissioner Adam Silver informed all 30 league general managers on Thursday of the NBA’s plans to create anti-taking rules to implement during the 2026-27 season, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The expected move comes after Silver recently spoke of potential talk for a “possible remedy” to curb tanking across the association.

According to Charania, several concepts have already been discussed in an attempt to end this issue. They include the following:

First-round picks can be protected only top-4 or top-14+

Lottery odds freeze at the trade deadline or a later date

No longer allowing a team to pick top 4 in consecutive years and/or after consecutive bottom-3 finishes

Teams can’t pick top-4 the year after making conference finals

Lottery odds allocated based on two-year records

Lottery extended to include all play-in teams

Flatten odds for all lottery teams

These issues were brought to light after the NBA fined both the Utah Jazz and Indiana Pacers for what the association called “management of their rosters.” The Jazz received a $100,000 fine while the Pacers were slapped with a $50,000 fine.

At the time, Utah sat with at 18-38 on the season (13th in Western Conference), while the Pacers sat at 15-40 (14th in Eastern Conference). These records would put both of these squads in strong position to receive high lottery odds.

“Are we seeing behavior that is worse this year than we’ve seen in recent memory? Yes, is my view,” Silver said. “That’s what led to those fines. Not just those fines, but to my statement that we’re going to be looking more closely at the totality of all the circumstances this season in terms of teams’ behavior. We very intentionally want teams to be on notice.

“We spend a lot of time at the league office going back and forth with teams on injury reports and coaches decisions. It’s not a position necessarily we want to be in, but it’s not what the fans want at the end of the day.”