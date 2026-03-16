The NBA is set to hold a vote at the Board of Governors meetings to explore adding expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. This would be targeted for the 2028-29 season.

“Sources tell me that the NBA will hold a vote next week at the Board of Governors meetings on March 24 and 25th to allow the league to go explore two new expansion teams exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle,” Charania said on Get Up Monday. “And so these two teams will be targeted for the 2028-29 season, and there is momentum within stakeholders here to try to go out there and see what is the market here, and what could those proposals look like.

“Because industry executives tell me that you’re looking at somewhere between seven $10 billion per team for set for Seattle and Las Vegas. So this first step, right now, this first vote, is looked at as a formality. There is momentum for the owners around the NBA to approve this vote to go, allow the league to go see what those bids could look like.”

Charania went on to explain the NBA has to go through multiple steps in order to make this a reality. But it seems like a franchise is coming back to Seattle and one is arriving in Las Vegas.

“This is just the first of a multi step process,” Charania said. “So you go out there, you get permission to leave, to go explore, you get the bid, and then, depending on if it reaches the threshold, then you have a final vote later in 2026 to approve the move to 32 NBA teams. And so there is a growing majority of owners right now, I’m told, that are supportive of expansion.

“You think about Seattle and Las Vegas. Those are two big markets in the NHL (and) in the NFL. So could those two teams immediately emerge as top revenue generators? So that’s what we’re going to see play out over 2026.”

There has been a big fan push to bring the NBA back to Seattle. The Seattle SuperSonics were a franchise from 1967 to 2008 before moving to Oklahoma City. The Thunder have been there since and recently won an NBA championship in 2025.