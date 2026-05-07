Report: Netflix to air Week 1 NFL game in Australia between Rams, 49ers

Netflix is set to air the NFL Week 1 game in Australia between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, according to Dan Shanoff and Andrew Marchand of The Athletic. This will be the NFL’s first-ever regular-season game in Australia.

The NFC West matchup will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia’s largest stadium, on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:35 p.m. ET. Netflix is no stranger to streaming NFL games, as it has had two games on Christmas Day the past two seasons and will continue this December.

The NFL announced in March that the Rams and 49ers would play in the Australia game. This will be the second game to be played in the opening week, as the Seattle Seahawks will host a game to kick off the year on Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Australia is ready for the Rams and 49ers matchup

“We are thrilled to be able to confirm the time and date for Australia’s first-ever regular-season NFL game at the MCG between the Rams and 49ers — a match-up that has created plenty of hype and excitement,” said NFL Australia & New Zealand General Manager Charlotte Offord. “We know that there is already plenty of appetite for this game, both in Australia and internationally, and we’re looking forward to getting tickets on sale in the coming weeks for what we know is going to be an incredible NFL experience for our fans down under.”

“Melbourne is the undisputed major events capital – no one does anything like we do,” Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan said in a statement. “That’s why Melbourne will soon become the first city in the world to host a tennis Grand Slam, a Formula One Grand Prix, and an NFL Regular Season game.”

The Rams and 49ers are coming off strong 2025 seasons. Led by NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, the Rams finished the regular season with a 12-5 record and reached the NFC Championship game. The 49ers also had a 12-5 record, but they reached the divisional round of the playoffs. Both teams lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Seahawks in the postseason.