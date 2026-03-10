The New England Patriots signed former New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in free agency, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He reportedly signed a three-year, $42 million deal.

Vera-Tucker missed all of 2025 with a torn triceps suffered in practice before Week 1. Ironically, he had the same injury in 2022 and suffered an Achilles injury in 2023 after he move to right tackle.

A former first round pick, the Jets selected Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of USC. He came into the NFL as a winner of the Morris Trophy in 2020 and was named First Team All-Pac 12 that year and Second Team in 2019.

Tucker started his career on a high note, landed on the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2021. He went from right guard to left guard in ’22 after an injury to George Fant and then to right tackle after Max Mitchell went down.

A versatile offensive lineman, Vera-Tucker has had injury problems himself. However, at full strength, he’s certainly a solid weapon up front for New England. He’s started all 43 games he’s played in his career.

As a member of the Class of 2017, Vera-Tucker was a four-star recruit out of Oakland (Calif.) Bishop O’Dowd, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 17 overall prospect in the state, the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 123 overall prospect in the class.

The Patriots began free agency by reportedly parting ways with WR Stefon Diggs. Diggs will undoubtedly find a market for his services after recording his seventh year with more than 1,000 yards receiving in 2025.

He helped fuel New England’s run to Super Bowl LX. Stefon Diggs led the team in receiving with 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. The first two marks were both team-highs.

Diggs had initially signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with New England. He inked that deal on March 28.

But there have been off-the-field headlines for the four-time Pro Bowler, as well. Diggs pleaded not guilty last month to felony strangulation and other charges. He was sued over an alleged assault just prior to the Super Bowl.