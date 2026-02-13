Report: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs enters not guilty plea on strangulation charges
New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs pleaded not guilty on Friday to felony strangulation and other charges, which stem from an alleged dispute with a woman who used to work for him. The woman, who worked as Diggs’ personal chef, alleged that he slapped and choked her following a salary dispute.
The woman went to the Dedham Police Department on Dec. 16, 14 days after the incident allegedly happened on Dec. 2. She alleged that Diggs “entered her unlocked bedroom” after the two had ongoing text messages over money that was owed to her. As they began to discuss this, Diggs allegedly became angry and then “smacked her across the face.” The woman said that she tried to push him away, but Diggs then allegedly “tried to choke her using the crook of his elbow around her neck.”
The police report then said, “At that point, the male threw her onto the bed. He said something to the effect of ‘Thought so.’ And then she told him that she still hasn’t been paid. At that point, the male said ‘Lies’ and walked out of the room.”
Diggs’ arraignment was originally slated for Jan. 23, but was moved to Feb. 13 after the New England Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LX. New England lost to the Seattle Seahawks in the game 29-13. Diggs caught three passes for 37 yards. He is scheduled to next appear for a pretrial hearing on April 1.