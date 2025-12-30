Report: New England Patriots WR Stefon Diggs facing felony strangulation, assault charges

New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is reportedly facing serious criminal charges, according to Boston 25. Diggs has been charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges stemming from an incident on Dec. 2, per court documents obtained by the Boston-area TV station.

Diggs’ attorneys appeared in Dedham District Court on Tuesday and requested the judge impound the police report, arguing it contained details that should remain sealed, per Boston 25. The judge has yet to rule on the request.

Diggs is scheduled to be arraingned on Jan. 23, just two days before the AFC Championship game, should the Patriots advance that far in the NFL Playoffs. New England has already clinched their first AFC East division title since 2019 and have a chance to secure a first-round bye with a Week 18 win coupled with a loss by the Denver Broncos.

The 32-year-old Diggs is in his 11th NFL season, his first with the Patriots. He leads the team with 82 receptions for 970 yards and four touchdowns through 17 games this year.

The Patriots released a statement about Diggs’ charges later Tuesday morning, expressing the organization’s full support.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon,” the Patriots statement read, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport. “We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

This report will be updated when new information becomes available.

— On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this report.