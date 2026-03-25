According to Nick Underhill, quarterback Zach Wilson is signing with the New Orleans Saints. Wilson joins the franchise as a backup to Tyler Shough. Another youngster remains on the roster in Spencer Rattler, giving the Saints three guys who have been starters at one point or another.

“Saints are signing QB Zach Wilson, according to a source,” Underhill said via X. “Adds a veteran presence and some competition to the QB room behind Tyler Shough. Wilson, 26, was the No. 2 pick in 2021. He gives New Orleans a third quarterback with starting experience.”

Wilson most recently called Miami home, being a part of the crazy Dolphins season. Head coach Mike McDaniel was eventually fired but not before multiple quarterbacks got out there. Tua Tagovailoa started the year as the starter, only for Wilson to get some snaps. Quinn Ewers was the one who ended the year under center for Miami after being a seventh-round selection the previous April.

In four games played, Wilson threw for 32 yards on six completions. Eleven attempts were all he got. If there was a positive, half of the six went far enough for a first down. However, just getting on the field must have been nice for Wilson after not getting any action during the 2024 campaign.

“Coming in, I’m going to challenge the guy because at the quarterback position, you are supremely challenged every drive, every quarter,” McDaniel said of Wilson before the season, per Pro Football Talk. “He looks like a guy that has been through some s**t and found his way through it, because it does not make him worse. He learns from it.

“And that’s realistically the best thing that’s gone on this offseason is I’ve seen a lot of people match those types of energies of supreme conviction in trying to be their very best, and you do that by boldly attacking stuff a lot of times that are uncomfortable.”

New Orleans will be the third team Wilson has played for during his career. He was the No. 2 overall pick of the New York Jets coming out of BYU, having hopes of being the franchise guy. The plan never came together, though, leaving the franchise after three seasons. A one-year stint came with the Denver Broncos, where, as mentioned, no playing time came. Wilson gets an opportunity to continue his career, just in a brand new uniform.