The Jeffrey Epstein scandal has now ensnared a member of the NFL community. New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch reportedly engaged in email communications with the late convicted sex trafficker in 2013 to allegedly arrange meetings with women Tisch described as “pro or civilian,” according to a Friday report from The Athletic, via NJ. com.

The Athletic report cites several email messages between Tisch and Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial, that were part of more than three million documents released Friday by the Department of Justice as required by bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act signed into law by President Donald Trump last last year.

The emails between Epstein and the 76-year-old Tisch, who has served as as the Giants’ chairman and executive vice president for two decades, are a back-and-forth string of communications that begin in April 2013 with Tisch reaching out Epstein to ask about a “very sweet girl” he met at the sex offender’s multi-million New York City mansion. Epstein then asks if Tisch was in contact with another female that was going to acting school: “I am happy to have you as a new but obviously shared interest friend.”

Epstein talking to #Giants owner Steve Tisch about setting him up with a girl, then asking him to accompany him on a walk with #Jets owner Woody Johnson. @woodyjohnson4 pic.twitter.com/Htr7NmXBCI — Anthony (@Anthony39115546) January 30, 2026

Tisch — who made much of his wealth as a film and television producer, including producing iconic movies such as Risky Business, Forrest Gump, and American History X — responded by asking Epstein if the female is a “pro or civilian,” at which point Epstein suggests they continue the conversation over the phone.

Days later, on May 1, 2013, Epstein asks Tisch if he wanted to join him and an individual named “Woody” on a walk in New York City. Tisch responds he can’t because he was still in an “NFL meeting.” Hours later, Epstein suggests Tisch stop by his home later, adding the Giants co-owner “missed some fun.”

According to NJ.com, the Tisch family has been involved with Giants ownership since 1991, with Steve Tisch taking on a more prominent role after Wellington Mara’s death in 2005.

Epstein was first arrested in 2006 and convicted in 2008 by a Florida state court for child prostitution and soliciting a prostitute as part of a controversial plea deal agreed to in accordance with the DOJ. Epstein was arrested against in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking involving minors in both Florida and New York. He was found dead in his jail cell later that year while awaiting trial in New York.