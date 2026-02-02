The New York Giants have hired Grant Newsome as an assistant offensive line coach, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Newsome spent the past two seasons as Michigan‘s offensive line coach.

Before coaching the Wolverines’ front five, he was Michigan’s tight ends coach from 2022-23. He mentored standout TE Colston Loveland, who was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Loveland recorded 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns for the Chicago Bears this past season. Newsome was a graduate assistant at Michigan from 2020-21 and a student assistant from 2018-19.

Under Newsome’s supervision, Michigan only allowed 1.62 sacks per game in the 2025 campaign. Additionally, the Wolverines averaged 210.2 rushing yards per contest, the 14th most in the country.

Newsome played in the 2015 and 2016 seasons for Michigan. However, just five games into his sophomore season, Newsome dislocated his right knee, fractured his tibia, tore three ligaments, damaged three nerves and destroyed his popliteal artery.

While Newsome remained on Michigan’s roster the next two seasons, his injury was career-ending. He immediately entered the coaching realm following his final collegiate season.

It didn’t take long for Newsome’s fellow coaches to realize he was a rising star. In 2023, Jim Harbaugh—who was Michigan’s head coach at the time—predicted a bright future for Grant Newsome.

“He is the tight ends coach now,” Harbaugh said, “but [we are] already grooming him to be the offensive line coach. And then, once he has maybe a year or two under his belt as offensive line coach, just like Sherrone Moore, he’ll be the coordinator.

“At that point, when we can’t give him any more money or any more titles, somebody will snatch him up to be a head coach. Mark my words and mark them well: That will happen.”

Though Newsome’s path didn’t unfold exactly as Harbaugh expected, he’s had plenty of success. Now, Newsome will have an opportunity to coach under John Harbaugh, Jim’s brother, who accepted an offer to be the Giants’ head coach last month.

Harbaugh was the Baltimore Ravens’ head coach from 2008-25. He posted a 180-113 record during his 18 seasons at the helm of the organization. The Ravens reached the NFL playoffs 12 times under Harbaugh and won the Super Bowl in 2012.

After failing to reach the playoffs this season, the Ravens fired Harbaugh. Baltimore finished the 2025-26 campaign with an 8-9 record.