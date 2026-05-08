Report: New York Jets, Breece Hall in agreement on three-year extension

The New York Jets and star running back Breece Hall are in agreement on a three-year contract extension worth up to $45.75 million. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news on Friday.

The contract makes Hall the third-highest paid running back in the NFL, behind just Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey. Across four seasons with the New York Jets, Hall has compiled 3,398 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Over that span, however, the Jets are just 22-46 and have failed to make the Playoffs. As an organization, the New York Jets have not played in the postseason since 2010.

BREAKING: The #Jets and RB Breece Hall are in agreement on a 3-year deal worth up to $45.75M, making him the NFL’s 3rd highest paid RB, per multiple sources.



Deal done by @AgentNicoleLynn of @KlutchSports. pic.twitter.com/RsZcZKepAC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 8, 2026

Hall was rumored to have been one of the Jets on the trade block last season. He, however, remained with the team as star cornerback Sauce Gardner (Colts) and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Cowboys) were traded away. He now gets rewarded with the massive contract extension.

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly offered the Jets a fourth-round pick for Hall at last season’s trade deadline, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported. New York ultimately declined, holding strong at its asking price of at least a third-round pick. As a result, Hall did not get traded.

“With Breece Hall, there was an offer on the table for a fourth-round pick,” Hughes said. “I was told that it was from the Kansas City Chiefs that were willing to trade for him. The Jets were steadfast in wanting a third. So they wanted a third-round pick for Breece Hall.”

Breece Hall will be heading into his fifth year with New York Jets

The Jets placed the franchise tag on Hall in March, which would have paid him $14.29 million for the 2026 season if a long-term deal wasn’t agreed upon. The deal, however, was agreed upon, and Breece Hall will continue to build on his legacy in New York.

Hall was selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft following a successful three-year career at Iowa State, in which he was named a two-time All-American and led the NCAA in rushing in 2020. Of the top-36 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Hall is one of 19 players still with the original team that selected them.

Heading into year two under head coach Aaron Glenn, Hall highlights what could be an interesting Jets offense. Veteran quarterback Geno Smith leads the way, with weapons such as Garrett Wilson, and rookies Omar Cooper Jr. and Kenyon Sadiq to throw to. New York is looking to bounce back from a dreadful 3-14 campaign.