The New York Jets are looking for their next offensive coordinator. Now, they’re reportedly set to have an in-person interview with Greg Roman.

Greg Roman was most recently the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers under Jim Harbaugh. He spent two seasons there, but was let go after the Chargers lost in the playoffs this season, struggling on the offensive side of the ball in their Wild Card round loss to the New England Patriots.

For the 2025 season, the Chargers would average 333.8 yards per game. That was good for 12th in the entire NFL. Los Angeles also put up 21.6 points per game on the ground, which was 20th. Given that those are regular season numbers, they don’t include the three points and 207 yards they had in that playoff loss. In fact, the Chargers scored just three points in each of their final two games, going back to the regular season finale.

Greg Roman began his coaching career in 1995 with the Carolina Panthers. At the time, he was an offensive line assistant. He’s been consistently working since then, mostly in the NFL but with stops in college and high school level as well. In college at Stanford, he would work under Jim Harbaugh, beginning a long relationship with Jim and John Harbaugh.

In 2011, Roman followed Harbaugh to the NFL and earned his first offensive coordinator job with the San Francisco 49ers. He later held the same role with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and most recently with the Chargers.

The New York Jets are coming off a 3-14 season. That was the first season under head coach Aaron Glenn. It was also a season plagued by issues at the quarterback position. Starting with Justin Fields, who struggled for New York, they’d end up starting three different quarterbacks. Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook joined Fields in that group.

New York would finish the season 29th in total offense, averaging 263.6 yards per game. They also ended up 29th in scoring offense, averaging 17.6 points per game. In the end, New York would move on from offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

Along with Greg Roman, the Jets are set to interview Darrell Bevell, Ronald Curry, Frank Reich, and Lunda Wells. However, those will be remote interviews. Two others will be coming in for in-person meetings.

The New York Jets hold two first round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. That includes the second and the 16th pick. With at least one of them, New York is expected to look for a quarterback, making that player’s development vital for their next offensive coordinator.