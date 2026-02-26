The Tennessee Titans have agreed to trade defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive end Jermaine Johnson II, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Sweat is entering his third season in the NFL, while Johnson is entering his fifth.

Early in the 2025 campaign, Sweat suffered an ankle injury, which sidelined him for five total games. Sweat finished the season with 34 tackles, including one for loss. He also logged two sacks and a pass deflection.

Sweat appeared in all 17 of the Titans’ games during his rookie season in 2024. He tallied a career-high 51 tackles, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Before taking his talents to the NFL, Sweat spent five seasons at Texas, where he earned All-American honors in 2023.

In comparison, Johnson made 14 appearances for the Jets this past season. He notched 43 tackles, three sacks and two pass deflections. Johnson only played in two games the previous season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

Johnson had the best season of his career thus far in 2023 when he recorded 55 tackles, 7.5 sacks and an interception. He earned Pro Bowl honors for his spectacular campaign.

Johnson won’t be the only fresh face on the Titans. The organization hired new head coach Robert Saleh this offseason. In fact, earlier this week, Saleh discussed his plans T’Vondre Sweat’s role on the defense.

“We had a guy in 2000—I want to say, I think it was ’23, maybe ’22, Al Woods. Who is just as big, just as fast, just as fleet of foot,” Saleh said of Sweat. “Obviously, it’s going to be different; we’re going to ask things of him that are different than what he’s done in the past, but one thing he has shown on tape is he can get numbers-to-numbers, which we need our D-line to be able to do.

“… He’s a big man. He’s got much faster feet than people realize. Is it going to be easy for him? It’s not. It is a lot of work. It is physically demanding to play D-line in our system. But I do think he’s up to the task. I’ve had great conversations with him and I’m excited to see him get to work.”

Now, Sweat will instead be working with Saleh’s previous employer, the New York Jets. The team fired Saleh in 2024 and ultimately replaced him with Aaron Glenn.

Under Glenn’s supervision, the Jets posted a 3-14 record last season, but showed promising flashes. Glenn announced he will call plays for his team’s defense next season.

“To me, play calling is my superpower, really,” Glenn said, via the Associated Press. “Doing it for four years in Detroit, man, just look at the maturation of those four years of how we improved every year and how I improved as a play caller. I really miss doing that. I think it’s a huge part of helping us become the team that I see us becoming.”