Kyle Tucker sent shockwaves through the baseball world on Thursday night, agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The former Houston Astro and Chicago Cub will spend the next four years on the West Coast, making $240 million in the process. A jaw-dropping deal for Tucker, joining the back-to-back World Series champions.

A couple of other teams were in the running for Tucker in his free agency. One of those was the New York Mets, looking to add him to an already star-studded outfield with Juan Soto. Tucker will not be heading to Queens but had an incredible offer from the Mets.

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reports New York also gave Tucker a four-year deal for a total of $220 million. So, $20 million less than the Dodgers over and $5 million per season when looking at AAV.

“Mets final offer to Tucker was $220M over 4 years,” Heyman said via X. “Mets offer was slightly more frontloaded than Dodger deal. 60/60/50/50 Also, there were no deferrals. Mets were also offering Tucker a $75M signing bonus.”

Tucker spent the 2025 season on the North Side after being traded to the Cubs in the offseason. In what turned out to be a rental move, Tucker helped Chicago get back into the playoffs. An overall offensive explosion came in the first-half of the season, something the left-handed hitter was a part of.

Some late injuries meant Tucker only played in 136 games. But 500 at-bats resulted in a .266 batting average, 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and an OPS of .841. His OPS+ of 143 showed how good he was compared to the rest of baseball, where league average is always at 100.

From an individual standpoint, a few awards came Tucker’s way. First, he was named to the All-Star team for the Mid-Summer Classic. Once the season ended, Tucker won his second Silver Slugger, being named the best hitter to play right field.

So, it’s easy to see why competition for Tucker’s signature was a fierce one. At the end of the day, the Dodgers once again flexed their financial advantage by offering a strong package. However, the Mets made a run at signing the prized free agent of the winter as well.

Other options are certainly out there. Cody Bellinger steps into the limelight, possibly turning into a bidding battle between the New York teams. Cohen will want to make sure the roster is highly improved going into 2026, not wanting to miss the playoffs for a second straight year.