Following yet another disappointing season for the Cleveland Browns, head coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to be let go. Across six seasons in Cleveland, Stefanski has led the Browns to a 44-56 record with two postseason appearances (2020 and 2023).

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the news Saturday night. If Stefanski were to be let go, he would immediately become one of the most coveted coaches in the league.

“The league-wide expectation is that the Browns are likely to make changes, and two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski is believed to be on the hottest seat in the organization,” Schultz wrote in a Tweet. “Sources believe he’s either getting let go or could be a trade candidate — though the latter is considered unlikely.”

Stefanski’s first four seasons with Cleveland were phenomenal, as led the Browns to a 37-30 with two Playoff appearances. For an organization as thirsty for success as Cleveland is, this seemed to be their head coach for life. For his efforts, he was named NFL’s Coach of the Year both seasons that the Browns made the postseason (2020 and 2023).

Stephen A. Smith called out Kevin Stefanski for his handling of Shedeur Sanders

The past two seasons have been brutal, however, as Cleveland is just 7-26 with back-to-back last place finishes in the NFC North. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith called out Stefanski earlier this season for his handling of quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

“I don’t know what the hell Kevin Stefanski is doing,” Smith said after Sanders was taken off the field for Cleveland’s game-tying two-point conversion attempt against the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 7. “This is not the first time he’s done this with this kid and it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. I think Shedeur Sanders has the potential to really, really thrive in the National Football League. I don’t believe it should be in Cleveland. Kevin Stefanski is a two-time Coach of the Year, so nobody’s questioning his coaching acumen.”

“I’m simply saying, it’s because of his coaching acumen that we rely upon, that it’s so inexplicable to see how he’s treated Shedeur Sanders. First you throw him in the game with no reps whatsoever. You do nothing to prepare him for when he has to come in the game as a starter. Then finally, you hesitate to name him QB1. It’s like pulling teeth to do that, then you’re pulling him out of two-point conversions when you don’t have anybody else to throw the damn football. It makes no sense what’s going on with Kevin Stefanski.“

Cleveland wraps up its regular season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.