New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel and longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini have been the subject of rumors and innuendo for a couple of weeks. But for now, the NFL won’t be getting involved with the controversy.

Per NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, via ESPN reporter Ben Strauss, Vrabel isn’t under review for his role in the firestorm that eventually led to Russini resigning from The Athletic.

“NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league is not reviewing Vrabel’s behavior as part of the league’s personal conduct policy, which states players, coaches and executives are required to avoid ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in the National Football League,'” Strauss said amid new details on the entire debacle.

Strauss also pointed out that a Patriots spokesman did not respond to his question on whether the organization would review Vrabel’s relationship with Russini.

The controversy stems from photos taken of Vrabel and Russini at an Arizona resort about a week and a half ago. The two, who are both married to other people, were seen in multiple photos published by Page Six from the New York Post. Although both claimed to have run into each other while visiting the resort with separate groups, the initial report claimed no other visitors were spotted with the pair.

In separate photos, they appear to be hugging, holding hands, and even lounging together in a pool.

Russini eventually resigned from The Athletic amid an investigation despite the publication standing by her in their public comments. While the controversy called into question Russini’s impartiality in covering the NFL, Vrabel enjoys no such ties to journalism ethics.

The NFL seemingly agrees that even if something untoward did happen between the two, it’s not under their purview to punish for it.

Dianna Russini resigns over controversy with Mike Vrabel

On Tuesday, Russini announced she had resigned from her job at The Athletic despite claiming innocence over the situation with Vrabel. She even released her resignation letter via social media.

“I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career, and I stand behind every story I have ever published,” Russini wrote. “When the Page Six item first appeared, The Athletic supported me unequivocally, expressed confidence in my work and pride in my journalism. For that I am grateful. In the days that followed, unfortunately, commentators in various media have engaged in self-feeding speculation that is simply unmoored from the facts.

“Moreover, this media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process The Athletic is trying to complete. It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept. Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now — before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

While Russini plans her next steps amid the drama, Vrabel will remain the Patriots’ head coach, with no league punishment or even investigation appearing imminent.