Report: NFL owners approve four rule changes for 2026 season

The NFL owners have approved four rule changes for the 2026 season, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Here’s a look at the new rules that focus on kickoff and officiating.

The NFL now permits “the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game.” The league has eliminated “the kicking team’s incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.”

Another rule change is “modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team players in the setup zone.” And for one year only, the NFL officiating department will be allowed “to correct clear and obvious misses made by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event that there is a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.”

One of the big changes made is the NFL allowing onside kicks at any time. In 2024, the league adopted the “dynamic” kickoff, which led to onside kicks being declared in advance. For the 2024 season, the NFL only permitted onside kicks by a team that was trailing in the fourth quarter. The new rule change means that either team can attempt an onside kick at any time during the game.

More on the NFL 2026 rule changes

In November, President Donald Trump appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and shared his opinion on the new kickoff rules. “I think it’s so terrible. I think it’s so demeaning, and I think it hurts the game. It hurts the pageantry,” Trump said, per ESPN. “I’ve told that to [NFL commissioner] Roger Goodell, and I don’t think it’s any safer. I mean, you still have guys crashing into each other.”

The last new rule change listed allows the NFL to consult with on-field officials on potential disqualifications. This change was made after Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf wasn’t thrown out of the game for throwing a punch at a fan. The reason Metcalf wasn’t ejected was that a flag was not thrown on the field, but that changes now.