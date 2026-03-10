According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, NFL teams believe the Dallas Cowboys could trade Osa Odighizuwa. This comes just a year removed from a long-term contract extension being agreed upon by the two parties.

Odighizuwa was scheduled to spend the next three seasons in Dallas. But now, his name is being brought up as a potential trade candidate.

“Teams are keeping an eye on what Dallas may do with Osa Odighizuwa, sources say,” Jones said via X. “The Cowboys signed him to a 4-year, $80M contract last year, and teams believe he can now be traded for.”

In terms of getting on the field, Odighizuwa has been a consistent player for the Cowboys. Just once has he missed a game in his NFL career, playing in 85 over five seasons. An eye-popping 76 have come as starts too. Odighizuwa found himself as an important part of the Dallas defensive line and eventually cashed in on all the hard work.

His numbers are not too bad either. Odighizuwa is among the league’s best at creating pressure, even if the sack numbers are not there. Still, he got 3.5 during the 2025 season after a career-high 4.5 the previous year. You can add 44 tackles, six tackles for a loss, and 23 quarterback hits to the stat sheet too.

Jones did not add what Odighizuwa might fetch in the trade market. Teams appear to just be monitoring the situation, seeing if something does pop up. After all, interior defensive linemen who can rush the passer are incredibly valuable.

Dallas Cowboys undergoing defensive changes under Christian Parker

There is a reason the Cowboys hired Christian Parker as the team’s next defensive coordinator. Changes were needed after putting up historically bad performances. Parker will bring a new scheme to Dallas and is looking to find players to fit in. After all, help is needed at all three levels.

Free agency has been a spot where splashes have been made by the Cowboys, at least more than usual. Jalen Thompson is the marquee signing thus far, giving him $36 million over three years at the safety position. Other minor deals have been made, including nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia. Improvements seem to be coming.

Of course, there is still a lot of work to be done. If a trade for Odighizuwa materializes, you have to imagine another valuable asset is heading the Cowboys’ way — whether it’s a draft selection or another player.