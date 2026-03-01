Report: NFL teams recorded faster 40 times for Carnell Tate than combine mark

On Saturday, Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate recorded a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. While Tate’s official time was slower than some analysts expected, ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that some NFL teams believe Tate ran faster than what his official time indicated.

“Carnell Tate, a potential top 10 pick, was timed by several NFL executives and GMs on Saturday with a 40 time in the range of 4.45-4.47 seconds,” Schefter wrote on X. “Although the combine registers official times, teams always conduct their own timing, and those measurements with some teams were lower than his clocked 4.52.”

Tate is widely expected to be one of the first wide receivers selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. He was spectacular at Ohio State this past season, recording 51 catches for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.

More impressive, Tate posted these statistics while competing for targets with All-American wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Ahead of the combine, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided an in-depth analysis of Tate’s potential at the next level.

“Tate has good size but would benefit from more play strength. He builds momentum quickly on intermediate and deep routes, utilizing speed and tempo to pressure cornerbacks,” Zierlein wrote. “He can win over the top on verticals or separate over the first two levels with route savvy and separation burst. Tate tracks throws at top speed and makes his adjustments to run under them.

“He combines timing, body control and catch radius to dominate air space and consistently lands on the winning side of contested catches. Pass catching comes effortlessly with soft, strong hands and he consistently works back on throws to keep ballhawks from hawking. Tate displays rare polish for a player his age and has the talent to become a heralded pro within his first three seasons.”

Zierlein further predicted Tate to be a Year 1 starter. NFL teams won’t be quick to forget that Emeka Egbuka, who was also Jeremiah Smith’s sidekick in the 2024 campaign, had a standout rookie NFL season.

This past season, Egbuka notched 63 catches for 938 yards and six touchdowns. For his efforts, Egbuka was a finalist for the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

If Carnell Tate shows signs of replicating Egbuka’s first-year success, NFL teams will fighting one another to add him to their rosters. The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.