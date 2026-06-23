Report: NHL exploring potential expansion opportunities in Texas

The NHL is reportedly exploring future expansion opportunities in Texas, with both Austin and Houston viewed as potential locations for a second professional hockey team in the Lone Star State, per ESPN. Further league expansion is a topic of discussion during the NHL’s annual board of governors meeting Tuesday in New York.

The NHL previously expanded from 30 to 32 teams when it added the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 and Seattle Kraken in 2021-22, with the expansion fee increasing from $500 million for the Knights to $650 million for the Kraken, according to ESPN. Currently the only NHL team located in Texas is the Dallas Stars, which moved from Minneapolis to Dallas in 1993.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman revealed the league has been receiving interest for potential future expansion opportunities from across North American, with prospective cities and owners vying to bring an NHL franchise to their locations. Bettman previously informed the league’s board of governors that any future expansion team would require at least a $2 billion fee to make sense for the league, per ESPN.

This report will be updated.