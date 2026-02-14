Former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos is closing in on signing with the San Diego Padres, per The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. Castellanos was released by the Phillies this week following four years with the team.

Castellanos, 32, entered the final year of his five-year, $100 million contract and is owed $20 million in 2026. Castellanos finished 2025 with a .250/.294/.400 slash line, 17 home runs, and a -1.0 WAR for the Fightin’s.

“Clubhouse tension also became part of the story,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Cole Weintraub wrote. “Castellanos was benched for one game in June after an exchange with manager Rob Thomson following a late defensive substitution, snapping a streak of 236 consecutive starts. Communication issues resurfaced later in the season, and frustration carried into October.”

Speaking of that incident in Miami, Castellanos provided more context in a handwritten note. After thanking the city of Philadelphia, “Casty” opened up.

“As a veteran of the game of baseball there are rules and I broke one in Miami,” Castellanos wrote. “After being taken out of a close ball game in front of my friends and family I brought a presidente into the dugout. I then sat right next to Rob and let him know that too much slack in some areas and too tight of restrictions in others are not conducive to us winning. Shoutout to my teammates and Howie for taking the beer out of my hands before I could take a sip. (I appreciate you guys).

“After the game, I went into the office with Dave & Rob. We aired out our differences and the conversation ended with me apologizing for letting my emotions get the best of me. I would like to note, that I was ready to share the details of the incident in its entirety to the media the next day but was instructed not to by management. The punishment I received for my actions was the benching the following game.”

The Padres are coming off a 90-72 season in which they made the playoffs in 2025. However, they fell 2-1 in the Wild Card Series to the Chicago Cubs.