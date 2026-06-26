Report: Oklahoma City Thunder trade Isaiah Joe to Detroit Pistons

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading sharpshooting guard Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for two second-round picks, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Friday.

Joe had been with the Thunder since Oct. 2022, when he signed as a free agent. The Arkansas alum played 296 games with Oklahoma City Thunder, where he averaged 9.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists. He helped the Thunder win their first NBA Championship in 2025, and just signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the franchise in 2024.

He now heads to Detroit, which looks to regroup after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Just in: The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading sharpshooter Isaiah Joe to the Detroit Pistons for two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/rHf0VHp7k0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2026

Since falling to the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals, the OKC Thunder have been working hard on re-tooling their roster. OKC has now traded away Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, while drafting Michigan‘s Aday Mara, Iowa‘s Bennett Stirtz, and Kentucky‘s Otega Oweh. More moves are certainly on the horizon, with big-man Isaiah Hartenstein and Lu Dort‘s future with the organization currently up in the air.

“Just because we’re [in Oklahoma City], I don’t think we should be told that we shouldn’t dream as big or go as hard [financially] as a team on the coast, if we have a team that’s capable or demonstrated it is capable,” GM Sam Presti said following the season. “That’s the competitor in all of us in the organization and our ownership.

I want to understand everything that is available to me, in terms of trying to put things together. I wouldn’t put a specific timeline on it. We could even be in a situation, because we have the draft coming up, where we might have more players [than 15 roster spots]. If we feel it’s more beneficial as an organization to have the draft rights to certain players, we might draft those players irrespective if they’re going to be on the team. It could take some time. It may not look clean.”

With back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the Thunder seem poised on keeping their championship window open as long as possible. Freeing up cap space and rotating in-and-out new bodies will certainly keep things fresh in OKC, keeping them under the second apron as well. Isaiah Joe was a casualty of OKC’s quest to freshen up their roster, and he’ll now get a chance to shine in Detroit under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.