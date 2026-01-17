Report: Packers and Matt LaFleur agree to multi-year extension
The Green Bay Packers and Matt LaFleur have agreed to a multi-year extension, Tom Pelissero reported Saturday night.
Across seven seasons, LaFleur has led Green Bay to a 76-40-1 record with two NFC Championship Game appearances.
“(LaFleur) and the Green Bay Packers have been discussing a new deal, but there have been disagreements over the length of the contract, over the money involved in the contract,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported two days ago.
“I would expect this to come a head at some point here by the end of this week, one way or another. Both sides would like to figure it out. And maybe they will, but it hasn’t happened just yet. We’ll see if they can get that done today or tomorrow.”