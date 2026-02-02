The Green Bay Packers are expected to hire San Francisco 49ers defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks, per CBS Sports‘ Matt Zenitz. Bullocks has spent the past nine seasons on the 49ers’ staff.

In his first two seasons with the 49ers, Bullocks was a general defensive backs coach. However, in 2019, he was promoted to safeties coach. Bullocks has also served as the 49ers defensive passing game coordinator the past three seasons.

In 2024, Bullocks interviewed for the 49ers’ opening at defensive coordinator. Packers defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley left the organization to join the Cowboys last week. While the 49ers seemingly already filled the position, Bullocks could help the Packers in this area.

Additionally, Daniel Bullocks has coached for the Jacksonville Jaguars, along with Eastern Michigan and Northern Iowa. Before entering the coaching realm, Bullocks was a star safety.

He played at Nebraska from 2001-05. In his four seasons with the Cornhuskers, Bullocks amassed 22 starts. He was a two-time all-conference selection and served as Nebraska’s team captain during his senior season.

The Detroit Lions selected Bullocks with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. Bullocks played four seasons in the NFL before ultimately retiring. He made 31 career appearances in the NFL, including 21 starts.

Now, Bullocks will look to reach new heights with the Packers. Green Bay’s defense allowed 311.8 yards of total offense per game this season, ranking 12th in the NFL.

The Packers posted a 9-7-1 record during the regular season before falling 31-27 to the Chicago Bears in the playoffs. Next season will be head coach Matt LaFleur‘s seventh at the helm of the Packers.

He’s guided Green Bay to two NFC Championship appearances, but is yet to lead the Packers to a Super Bowl. LaFleur hopes to change that fact in the 2026-27 campaign.

“It means everything to me,” LaFleur said of being the Packers’ head coach after Green Bay’s loss to the Bears. “This is the greatest organization in the world, in my opinion. It’s very humbling. I’m certainly disappointed right now, disappointed mostly for — well, not mostly — I’m disappointed for everybody that’s associated with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m disappointed for our locker room. I’m disappointed for our fans. I’m disappointed for our leadership, all our employees, everybody involved with the Green Bay Packers right now. … nd we’re not where we want to be. I know we fought through a lot of adversity this year. Unfortunately, we didn’t do enough to overcome that adversity. That’s all of us collectively. We’ve got to do more.”