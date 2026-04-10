The Green Bay Packers reportedly traded receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and an additional 2027 sixth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Wicks is expected to sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with the Eagles, per his agent David Mulugheta.

Wicks, 24, is entering his fourth NFL season after being a fifth-round pick out of Virginia in the 2023 NFL Draft. Wicks has accumulated 1,328 yards on 108 receptions and 11 touchdowns in 46 career games through his first three years in Green Bay. His production has steadily trended downward since a breakout rookie season in which he posted a career-best 581 yards on 39 receptions (14.9 ypr) in 2023.

Last season, Wicks ranked fifth on the Packers roster in receiving after posting career lows with 30 receptions for 332 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. Green Bay also lost 2025 leading receiver Romeo Doubs in free agency, but isn’t without talent out wide with Christian Watson and 2025 first-round pick Matthew Golden returning, along with oft-injured Jayden Reed.

Wicks now joins a loaded Eagles receiving room that recently added Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore during free agency last month. Philadelphia is rumored to be entertaining a potential trade of superstar wideout AJ Brown ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, which could help them recoup some of the picks dealt to Green Bay for Wicks.

The Packers are accumulating later-round draft picks in an effort to fill out its roster with no first-round pick after dealing its 2026 and 2027 first-rounders to the Dallas Cowboys for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons prior to last season.

ESPN provides latest intel, buzz on Green Bay Packers, draft predictions

It’s because of that trade that Green Bay fans can take off the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

But that doesn’t mean the Packers won’t be busy during draft weekend, which runs April 23-25. Despite no first round pick, Green Bay enters the weekend with now eight draft picks, beginning with No. 52 overall in the second round. The Packers also own pick Nos. 84, 120, 160, 201, 236, 255 and one of the Eagles’ two fifth-rounders (either No. 153 or 178).

On Thursday, ESPN insiders Rob Demovsky and Matt Miller provided insight into Green Bay’s approach to this year’s draft. He reported on what particular positions its new defensive coordinator could be targeting early.

“New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs help at several positions, but chief among them is cornerback. And don’t be surprised if the Packers pick more than one,” Demovsky wrote Thursday. “GM Brian Gutekunst has never been afraid to double or even triple up at a position in the same draft. The Packers still like Keisean Nixon, but they need another equally — if not more — effective player to pair with him. The Packers could also use a defensive lineman or two who can play right away.”

Green Bay has been active in rebuilding its defense already this offseason. The Packers signed former Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a two-year, $23 million deal in free agency and traded for former Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.