Report: Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos agree to adjust contract of All-Pro cornerback

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the contract of Patrick Surtain II has been adjusted by the Denver Broncos. Surtain is set to make $5 million more during the 2026 season. Another $5 million might head the cornerback’s way if he can pull off some individual honors as well.

“The #Broncos and star CB Pat Surtain II agreed on a contract adjustment, giving him a $5M raise now and a chance to make $5M more next year with a Pro Bowl or All-Pro nod,” Rapoport said via X. “Deal done by Tory Dandy of @AthletesFirst in the first year of Surtain’s record 4-year, $96M extension.”

Surtain has made the Pro Bowl in four of his five NFL seasons. Being named an All-Pro is becoming a common occurrence as well. We saw two first-team All-Pros in 2022 and 2024, only to be named second-team this past season. There is no doubt about where Surtain ranks among the best at his position across the league.

As Rapoport mentioned, Surtain is entering the first year of a four-year deal worth $96 million. The Broncos are projected to have him on the roster through the 2029 campaign. If Surtain ever wants to hit free agency, he will have to wait until the new decade comes. However, you have to imagine Denver is not too keen on getting rid of him anytime soon.

“I think his presence in the room,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton said of Surtain in November, who was dealing with an injury at the time. “You have to know this. You have to pry words from Pat to begin with. (Laughs) I think any of these guys that miss time are still involved in the meetings. That presence in the meeting would be the same whether they’re playing or not. So certainly it’s great to get someone like him back in the lineup and ready to go.”

Surtain missed three games in 2026, which led to some of the lowest numbers of his career. Still, his impact was felt in a big way — no evidence more than the second-team All-Pro nod.

The Broncos earned the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC and made a run to the AFC Championship Game. While they fell just short of appearing in the Super Bowl, everyone appears confident that another run can be made. Surtain figures to play a massive role in the equation.