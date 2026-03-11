The New England Patriots are adding three-time Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard for the 2026 season. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Byard is signing a one-year, $9 million contract with the Patriots after spending the last two seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Kevin Byard is coming off one of the best seasons in his NFL career. In 2025, the 32-year-old registered 93 tackles, eight passes defended and an NFL-leading seven interceptions. He helped the Bears win the NFC North and reach the divisional round of the playoffs. Byard was named to his third Pro Bowl and was selected to the All-Pro First Team for the third time.

Byard began his NFL career in 2016, when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the third round of the draft. He had a breakout season in 2017, tallying 87 tackles, 16 passes defended, and a league-leading eight interceptions.

In March 2024, Byard signed a two-year, $15 million contract with the Bears. During the 2024 season, Byard notched 130 tackles, two sacks, seven passes defended, one interception, and two fumble recoveries.

Kevin Byard spoke about free agency following the 2025 season

Byard played for the Titans for nearly eight seasons before he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in late October 2023. The Georgia native played in 10 games for the Eagles that year and recorded 75 tackles, three passes defended, and one interception.

In January, Byard opened up about his future with the Bears as his contract was expiring. “With the success that we all had this season as a team, I think a lot of guys on this team are going to be coveted around this league, honestly,” he said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “And I think the same way the organization is always going to do what’s best for the team, I think I owe that to my family as well.”

Byard is joining a Patriots team that had a memorable 2025 season. New England finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and reached the Super Bowl for the 12th time in team history. In the Super Bowl, the Patriots lost to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13.