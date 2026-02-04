According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring Jared McCain ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. McCain will leave the Philadelphia 76ers, getting a return of a first-round pick and three second-round picks. It’s an addition for the reigning NBA champions, looking to go back-to-back.

“BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers are trading guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2026 Rockets first-round pick and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania said via X.

Shortly after the news broke, Charania appeared on SportsCenter to explain the trade. His reasoning mainly came from the Philadelphia side, explaining how there is an excess of guards on the roster. Moving McCain opens up some financial flexibility for the future. On the flip side, the Thunder give up some of their handful of draft assets.

“Clearly, for the Sixers, it has a little bit to do with figuring out that roster,” Charania said. “You have Quentin Grimes. They have key decisions to make with Quentin Grimes this offseason. He’s going to be an unrestricted free agent, they want to try to keep him. But getting under and out of the tax, they’ve got a glut of guards. And by doing this, Jared McCain moves on to the Oklahoma City Thunder.”

McCain spent his college days at Duke, getting drafted with the 16th selection of the 2024 NBA Draft. A fantastic start to his rookie season got cut short due to a torn meniscus. The numbers were looking great, averaging 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through 23 games played. Even with the incredibly short season, voters still placed him seventh in Rookie of the Year.

Health has been there for McCain’s sophomore campaign, playing in 37 games thus far. However, his stats do not look as good as minutes have significantly dropped. McCain is putting up 6.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.0 rebounds a night. His field goal percentage has dipped overall, while the three-point shot is still in the same range at 37.8%.

Oklahoma City currently sits in first place of the Western Conference. It’s no secret how loaded the roster already is, proving itself even after winning an NBA Championship. McCain has an opportunity to come in and find a role for himself on a title-contending team. Not too bad for a formerly highly thought of player, maybe looking to get his career back on track.