The Philadelphia Eagles signed wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year deal, per Jordan Schultz. It’s worth $6.5 million in 2026.

Brown spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, playing in 18 games over two years. Last year, Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards, five touchdowns and 12 yards per catch.

Brown was a first round pick by the Baltimore Ravens (No. 25) out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s also played for the Arizona Cardinals (2022-23). Over the course of his career, Brown has 371 catches, 4,322 yards, 33 touchdowns and 11.6 yards per catch.

While at Oklahoma, Brown was a First-Team All-American in 2018 and also named First-Team All-Big 12 that year. In two years with the Sooners, and one the College of the Canyons, with Brown had 132 catches for 2,413 yards, 17 touchdowns and 18.3 yards per catch.

As a member of the Class of 2017, Brown was a three-star recruit out of Hollywood (Fla.) South Broward (Calif.), according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 2 overall prospect (JUCO) in California, the No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 9 overall JUCO prospect in the class.

Brown adds to a WR group featuring AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. Despite the fact that there have been plenty of trade rumors surrounding Brown, Philadelphia doesn’t plan on trading him at this time.

Throughout 2025, Brown voiced, and didn’t voice, his frustrations with the Eagles’ offense and his own lack of production. Still, he had his moments and Philadelphia returned to the playoffs in a bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Now that the Eagles brought in new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, running back Saquon Barkley seems very excited about the new direction. As far as Brown is concerned, head coach Nick Sirianni is more confident than not that one of the best pound-for-pound players in Philadelphia will be back. He’s under contract through 2029 as well.

“Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously, you want good players like that in your building,” Sirianni said, via ESPN. “As Howie said, it’s hard to get good players in this league. A.J.’s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes.”