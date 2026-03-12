Report: Pittsburgh Steelers agree to terms with former Bears S Jaquan Brisker

The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Jaquan Brisker have agreed to terms on a deal, his agent Andre Odom tells Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Brisker is a former second-round pick of the Chicago Bears.

According to Ian Rapoport, Brisker is signing a one-year, $5.5 million deal. Brisker is a Pittsburgh native who played his college ball at Penn State.

He’s entering his fifth season in 2026 after spending the first four years of his career with the Bears. He helped lead the Bears to a 11-6 record which saw Chicago make the postseason for the first time since 2020.

He’s been incredibly productive for the Bears since being drafted. Brisker kicked off his NFL career with consecutive 100-tackle seasons in both 2022 and 2023. He was limited to five games in 2024, but still finished with 40 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception.

This season, he played his first full 17-game season during which he logged 93 tackles and eight pass breakups. Since entering the NFL, Brisker has compiled 342 tackles, 7.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions and 21 pass breakups.

His last game for the Bears was arguably his best. Against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round, he logged 14 tackles in a loss.

Brisker reacted to the news on social media. It appears he’s ready to go to work.

He joins a safeties group in Pittsburgh that includes DeShon Elliott and Jalen Ramsey. Elliott missed the second half of the season last year with a knee injury but is working his way back. Ramsey is considered one of the premier players at the position in the league. He’ll be in his 11th season in the NFL, and second for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is coming off its third-straight 10-7 season in 2025, though, the Steelers exited the postseason after the wild card round in each year. In turn, the franchise moved on from Mike Tomlin after 19 seasons at the helm. They’ve since hired former Packers and Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy to try and lead the Steelers back to the top of the NFL.