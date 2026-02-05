The Pittsburgh Steelers are hiring TCU assistant linebackers coach Eric Simonelli, CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reported Thursday afternoon. Simonelli previously worked under newly hired Pittsburgh head coach, Mike McCarthy, as a quality control coach/head coach assistant with the Dallas Cowboys

Simonelli marks the second former Big 12 coach that the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly hired on Thursday. Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pittsburgh was hiring Texas Tech OLB coach C.J. Ah You in the same role

The #Steelers are expected to hire TCU assistant linebackers coach Eric Simonelli, a source tells @CBSSports.



Before TCU, he worked under Mike McCarthy with the Cowboys as a quality control coach/head coach assistant. Now expected to join McCarthy’s staff in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/gtkR6K9Vev — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2026

Simonelli and Ah You head to an organization heading into a completely new era. As Pittsburgh made the postseason last year, a rebuild is not on the minds of Mike McCarthy and company.

Mike McCarthy takes over as fourth Steelers head coach since 1969

Mike McCarthy is more than excited to be the 17th head coach in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ history. On Jan. 27, the Steelers officially announced McCarthy as their head coach, and he shared his reaction.

“Oftentimes, coaches and players put on new team colors, and it takes a minute to feel comfortable in them,” McCarthy said, per Teresa Varley of Steelers.com. “But, if you are blessed beyond measure, one day you put on the colors you’ve worn since you were brought home from Mercy Hospital.

“I want to express my gratitude to Art Rooney, Omar Khan, Dan Rooney, and the entire Steelers organization for the trust they have placed in me to represent one of the most storied franchises in all of sports. I understand – and embrace – the responsibility, the privilege, and the weight that comes with this stewardship. This city, this franchise, and this fan base mean the world to me – because Pittsburgh is my world.

“I need to thank two men I’m so fortunate to call friends: Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher. They represented this organization with such class, and I’m honored – honored – to follow them. They left the proverbial cupboard full.”

The Pittsburgh native served as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018 and the Dallas Cowboys from 2020 to 2024. He reached the playoffs 12 times, won eight division titles, and appeared in the NFC Championship game four times.

McCarthy takes over for Mike Tomlin, who stepped down at the end of this season. Tomlin was the head coach for 19 seasons and led the team to a Super Bowl win in 2008.

On3’s Brian Jones contributed to this article.