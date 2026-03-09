Rico Dowdle will be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the former Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers running back is set to sign a contract with the Steelers when free agency begins this week.

Dowdle spent the 2025 season with the Panthers after spending his first five seasons with the Cowboys. The former South Carolina running back signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Panthers in March of last year, and he finished the season with 1,076 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 17 games with 11 starts.

During his time with the Cowboys, Rico Dowdle saw his most action in 2024, and he took advantage of the opportunity. In 16 games with 15 starts, Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns on 235 carries.

Despite the strong 2025 season, Dowdle didn’t sound happy with the way his year ended. In the final game of the season, Dowdle only carried the ball seven times for 10 yards and five times for nine yards in the playoff loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rico Dowdle expresses frustration at the end of 2025 season

“That definitely is a factor,” he said after the playoff loss, per David Newton of ESPN. “There’s options for me. I just want to be a guy who can go out there and just get the bulk [of the carries].”

Even with the loss of Dowdle, the Panthers have a crowded backfield with Chuba Hubbard, Jonathon Brooks, and Trevor Etienne. Hubbard is under contract for three more seasons, Brooks is returning from an ACL injury, and Etienne has three years remaining on his rookie deal.

Dowdle will be paired with Jaylen Warren when he joins the Steelers. In 2025, Warren recorded 1,291 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns. The Steelers were in need of a running back after Kenneth Gainwell left in free agency. It was recently reported that Gainwell has agreed to a deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.