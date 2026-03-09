Report: Pittsburgh Steelers sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former free agent cornerback Jamel Dean to a three-year, $36.75 million deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Dean has played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since they selected him in third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As a rookie in 2019, Dean made 13 appearances and five starts. He logged 21 tackles, 17 pass breakups and two interceptions. In the following season, Dean started seven games, recording 62 total tackles, seven passes defended and an interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

With Dean’s help, won Super Bowl LV that season. Dean continued to improve after securing a Super Bowl ring. In the 2025 campaign, Dean notched a career-high three interceptions, including a pick-six, while also tallying 46 tackles and nine pass breakups.

Jamel Dean will provide immediate support to a Steelers defense that struggled to defend the pass last season. Pittsburgh gave up 243.9 passing yards per game in the 2025-26 campaign, the fourth most in the NFL.

With new head coach Mike McCarthy taking the reins, the Steelers will aim to solve its defensive qualms. McCarthy is confident the team’s defense can take significant strides this offseason.

“I feel good about the direction, I’m really excited about the defense. It’s great seeing Alex (Highsmith) here because defense wins championships,” McCarthy said. “You know the history of the Steelers defense and staying with the 3-4 is important, you know, as far as the origin of it. That’s something we can build off.

“I’ve been a head coach for 18 years. I’ve had one top-five defense, and we won a Super Bowl that year. So the importance of defense is critical.”

Colts trade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Steelers

Dean won’t be the only fresh face on the Steelers’ roster next season. On Monday, the Colts traded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pittman made 17 appearances and 16 starts for the Colts this past season.

He finished the year with 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on 80 catches. While Pittman notched a personal-best in receiving touchdowns, his receiving yards were a step backward from the 2024 campaign, and a significant decrease from his career-high 1,152 yards in 2023.

Following his standout season in 2023, Pittman signed a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension with the Colts. The contract included $46 million guaranteed. The Steelers and Pittman agreed to a new three-year, $59 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.