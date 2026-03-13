Report: Pittsburgh Steelers sign free agent DL Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free agent defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day to a two-year, $11 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Joseph-Day played the past two seasons for the Tennessee Titans.

In 17 appearances and 10 starts last season, Joseph-Day recorded 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Joseph-Day has been a consistent starter in the league since the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Joseph-Day tallied 38 tackles and three sacks, helping the Rams ultimately win Super Bowl LVI. Now, he’ll look to help the Steelers reach similar heights.

Pittsburgh is entering a new era this year. After the 2025 season, longtime head coach Mike Tomlin retired. The organization hired former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to replace him. Sebastian Joseph-Day is only the latest player the Steelers have picked up this offseason.

Steelers trade Colts for WR Michael Pittman Jr.

On Monday, the Indianapolis Colts traded wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Pittman made 17 appearances and 16 starts for the Colts this past season.

He finished the year with 784 receiving yards and a career-high seven touchdowns on 80 catches. While Pittman notched a personal-best in receiving touchdowns, his receiving yards were a step backward from the 2024 campaign, and a significant decrease from his career-high 1,152 yards in 2023.

Following his standout season in 2023, Pittman signed a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension with the Colts. The contract included $46 million guaranteed. The Steelers and Pittman agreed to a new three-year, $59 million deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Pittman’s recent decrease in production could be due to instability for the Colts at quarterback. In 2024, the team started both Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco. This past season, QB Daniel Jones was red-hot early, but suffered a torn Achilles tendon in December and was replaced by veteran Philip Rivers.

Unfortunately for Michael Pittman Jr., the Steelers’ quarterback situation is also in flux. The organization is currently waiting on Aaron Rodgers to announce whether he’ll play again next season or is retiring.

At 42 years old, Rodgers had a stellar 2025-26 campaign for the Steelers, completing 65.7% of his pass attempts for 3,322 yards and 24 touchdowns, compared to seven interceptions. If Rodgers retires, either Will Howard or Mason Rudolph will fill his role, barring a new addition to the Steelers’ roster.