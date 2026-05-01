Report: Pittsburgh Steelers to decline fifth-year option of Broderick Jones

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Pittsburgh Steelers will decline the fifth-year option of starting left tackle Broderick Jones. This comes after a neck injury threw a wrench in the long-term plans when it came to Jones. Now, the Steelers could be looking at a scenario where the 2026 season is the final one for Jones in Pittsburgh.

“The Steelers are declining the fifth-year option for left tackle Broderick Jones, per source,” Fowler said via X. “The option would’ve paid $19.1M. Jones, who is coming off neck surgery, is set to be a 2027 free agent. He has 38 career starts and was playing well pre-injury.”

Jones was a first-round pick of the organization and deemed the long-term plan on the blindside. His presence had been a constant one until the neck injury popped up. In three seasons, Jones played in 43 games and started 38 of those. Of the offensive snaps the Steelers had in 2025, he was out there for 97% of them.

However, things have changed in recent weeks. Not only is the neck problem something to consider. But Pittsburgh also used its 2026 first-rounder on an offensive tackle. Max Iheanachor out of Arizona State is somebody they might be putting faith in moving forward. Exact plans have not yet been revealed by the front office.

One thing we do know — Jones will not be making $19.1 million during the possible fifth year of his contract.

More on Broderick Jones, recent development with neck injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be facing a major concern along the offensive line heading into the 2026 season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, left tackle Broderick Jones has suffered a setback related to the neck injury he sustained during the 2025 campaign.

The former first-round pick out of Georgia is scheduled to undergo further evaluation this week, which will determine whether he’ll be ready for training camp, or even the start of the regular season.

It’s a troubling development for a player who had appeared to be trending in the right direction. Jones was recently seen participating in voluntary offseason workouts, signaling optimism that he was nearing a full return. Now, that timeline is very much in question.

Jones, a cornerstone piece of the offensive line, was expected to be a key part of that equation. His size and athleticism have long made him a foundational building block for the franchise.

On3’s Steve Samra contributed to this report