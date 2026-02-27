Report: Pro golfer Andrea Pavan explains injuries sustained following freak elevator shaft accident

Professional golfer Andrea Pavan addressed the freak elevator accident that forced him to withdraw from this week’s South African Open in a statement released Friday through the DP World Tour. The 36-year-old Italian is now recovering after he sustained significant injuries to his shoulder and back after falling three floors down an empty elevator shaft in his Stellenbosch accommodations earlier this week.

“I would like to say a big thank you for all the kind words and wishes I have received over the last 48 hours. I had surgery on my shoulder and my back on Wednesday evening and I am currently recovering in hospital,” Pavan said in the statement. “I now have a lot of rehab and hard work ahead of me, but the care I have received so far from the Mediclinic hospital staff has been incredible, as has the support from the DP World Tour, the Sunshine Tour and all their staff here in Stellenbosch. I am also very grateful for all the help Johann Rupert and his wife Gaynor have given me.”

Pavan “was in surgery for hours” on Wednesday to address multiple non-life-threatening injuries suffered when he stepped into the open elevator shaft after the doors opened on the floor he was on without the cab present, according to a Thursday report from Monday Q Info’s Ryan French. Pavan praised the work done by the hospital staff and everyone who has reached out to him after his accident.

“The last two days have been difficult, but I am in very good hands and to have so many players, caddies and staff visit and contact me has meant a lot to me,” Pavan’s statement concluded. “Grazie mille (thank you very much), everyone, from me, my wife Audra, and my entire family.”

The winner of this week’s DP World Tour event, which is held at the Stellenbosch Golf Club in Stellenbosch, South Africa, receives an invitation to The Masters PGA Tournament in April, while the top non-exempt finishers earn spots in The Open Championship in July.

The 36-year-old Pavan, of Italy, won his most recent DP World Tour title in 2019 and has two Top-15 finishes in 2026 with a World Golf Ranking of No. 249 overall, per Golf Digest.

