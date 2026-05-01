Super Bowl XLVIII Champion and 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Russell Wilson is in ‘deep talks’ to replace Matt Ryan on CBS Sports’ NFL Today, The New York Times reported on Friday. Wilson would be joining the NFL Today panel of James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, and Jonathan Jones.

Wilson, who turned 37 years old in November, is currently a free agent. He completed his 14th NFL season and first with the New York Giants last year, although that was a bit of a disaster for the 10-time Pro Bowl selection. His next step has been speculated all offseason, and that could very well end up being network television.

The move seems to have been in the works for a while, as Wilson joined the NFL Today as a guest analyst during the Giants’ bye week last season. He would be replacing Ryan, who announced his departure from the show earlier this year. He was named the President of Football for the Atlanta Falcons in January, rendering him unable to continue in his television role.

Russell Wilson reportedly visited New York Jets earlier this week

If Wilson does indeed hang up the cleats to venture into the world of television, he will be cemented as one of the best quarterbacks of his era. Across his 14-season NFL tenure, Wilson won a Super Bowl, was named Walter Payton Man of the Year, was named a Second Team All-Pro in 2019, was selected to 10 Pro Bowl games, and led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2017 (34).

The news of his interest in joining the NFL Today comes just days after Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reported that Wilson visited the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rosenblatt said that the Jets had conversations with Russell Wilson before the NFL Draft and scheduled a visit after the draft to allow the team to focus on the draft process. It was also reported that Smith enjoyed working with Wilson when they were with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020-21. At that time, Wilson was the starter, and Smith backed Wilson up.

No signing took place, however, leaving Wilson free to join the NFL Today panel. His addition to CBS Sports’ flagship NFL show would be massive for the program. He’d become the latest NFL star to make the transition from the field to the NFL Today panel, joining the likes of Matt Ryan, J.J. Watt, Phil Simms, Tony Gonzalez, Shannon Sharpe, and Dan Marino.