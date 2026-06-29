Report: Sacramento Kings trade Devin Carter to Atlanta Hawks

The Sacramento Kings are trading guard Devin Carter and a future second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. He was the No. 13 overall pick by the team out of Providence in 2024.

Carter played in 74 career games for the Kings and spent some time with the G-League affiliate Stockton Kings. This past season, averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, shot 41.4% from the floor and 26.3% from three-point percentage.

Carter was the Big East Player of the Year in 2024 while playing for Providence. He was also First-Team All-Big East.

Prior to his time at Providence, Carter played for South Carolina in 2021 and ’22, before transferring. He was on the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2022.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Carter was a four-star recruit out of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 1 overall prospect in the state, the No. 7 guard in the class and the No. 83 overall prospect in the class.

Devin Carter latest move as NBA free agency nears

Carter is the latest move made by the Hawks. Funny enough, they had another trade on Draft night when they acquired LA Clippers pick Henri Veesaar. Veesaar spent the final year of his college career with the Tar Heels after playing for Arizona for his first two seasons.

As a recruit, Veesaar was not ranked as a prospect in the Rivals Industry Rankings. He would receive a grade later as a transfer prospect, checking in as a four-star transfer and the No. 25 overall player in the transfer portal during his cycle as he moved on from Arizona.

During his junior season at North Carolina, Henri Veesaar had a breakout campaign. He started all 31 games he appeared in, averaging 17.0 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. He filled up the stat sheet on a nightly basis.