The New Orleans Saints have yet to hear from interested teams regarding the rights of QB Derek Carr. Carr recently reportedly expressed interest in an NFL return after a brief one-year retirement, should he be able to play for a contender.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Carr is still on the Saints’ reserve-retired list and the process has not yet begun as far as team’s showing interest in trading for the veteran quarterback. Since the team still owns his rights, the only way Carr plays elsewhere is if he is traded.

“Most Super Bowl contenders are Super Bowl contenders because they have a starting quarterback in place,” Florio wrote. “Carr’s best play, if he wants to have a chance to chase a Super Bowl, would be to wait for a season-ending injury to a quarterback playing for a contender, and then to hope that team wants to sign him.”

Carr recently joked with his older brother David, another former QB, about a return to the Las Vegas Raiders. He would reunite with new head coach Klint Kubiak, who was Derek Carr’s OC in New Orleans in 2024.

However, Las Vegas is expected to draft Indiana QB, and Heisman Trophy winner, Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Still, a return to the NFL might not be far fetched for Carr. It would take the “right situation and coaching staff.”

With the Raiders onto a new era, as well as the Saints with Tyler Shough, options are a little slimmer at the moment. Still, injuries happen and teams take chances with veterans year to year, so a return for Carr is not out of the question.

Carr played for 11 seasons, nine of them being with the Raiders. He made the playoffs twice in his career (2016 and ’21) but did not play in the ’16 Wild Card game due to injury. It was seemed as a big what-if for the franchise because they went 12-3 in games started by Carr.

Overall, Carr has 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns, 112 interceptions and a 65.1% completion percentage in his career. The former Fresno State QB was a four-time Pro Bowler, all during his time with Oakland/Las Vegas.