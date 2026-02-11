After failing to find a new destination at the Trade Deadline, the San Antonio Spurs have agreed to release forward Jeremy Sochan. Sochan was a member of the 2023 All-Rookie team.

The Baylor alum has seen his role with the organization diminish mightily in his fourth season. Sochan has played in just 28 games this season, averaging a career-low 4.1 points and 2.6 rebounds.

His last game with the organization was on Feb. 7 against the Dallas Mavericks. He was held scoreless in just four minutes off the bench.

Sochan, a native of Guymon, OK, played one season of college basketball at Baylor (2021-22). He was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team and helped lead the Bears to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but they fell to No. 8 North Carolina in the Second Round. Sochan averaged 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds in Waco and was selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Jeremy Sochan opened up on the end of his tenure with Spurs

Across four seasons with San Antonio, Sochan averaged 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. In that span, the Spurs did reach the NBA Playoffs, although they look primed to return this season for the first time since 2019. With the All-Star break approaching, San Antonio currently sits at 37-16, good for second in the Western Conference.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say it was rainbows and sunshine all day,” Sochan said near the end of his tenure, via ESPN’s Michael C. Wright. “There’s been moments where it’s very hard. I’ve been in the league for four years and this is kind of the first time where this has happened to me. I can think of all the excuses, why and the reasons. But at the end of the day, it’s important for me to remember who I am.

Even if you can’t see the light, I think if you keep working and put your efforts and your mind in the right place, you’re always going to find it somewhere.”

Sochan will now be free to join the second organization of his NBA career. “When I think about my whole life, I’ve been moving all over the place,” Sochan said, via Wright. “I left home at 15 and this is the first time I’ve been somewhere for more than a year since then. And it’s been four years. I feel like I put a lot of blood, sweat and tears to this city. I’m going to put all of that into wherever I am.”