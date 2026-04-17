Report: San Diego Padres being sold for an MLB-record $3.9 billion
Clearlake Capital’s Jose Feliciano and his wife, Kwanza Jones, have reached an agreement to buy the San Diego Padres for an MLB-record $3.9 billion, Sportico’s Scott Soshnick reported Friday afternoon.
The previous record for the largest purchase price of an MLB team was $2,475,000,000, which was spent by Steve Cohen on the New York Mets in 2020.
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The previous chairman and principle owner of the San Diego Padres organization was businessman John Seidler, who was promoted by MLB owners and chairmen following his brother’s passing in 2023. Peter Seidler, his uncle Peter O’Malley, and Ron Fowler formed the O’Malley Group in 2012 and purchased the Padres for $800 million. Seidler assumed the role of chairman in 2020, but passed away just three years later.
The other three finalists to buy the Padres (per Sportico) included Dan Friedkin (Pursuit Sports), Golden State Warriors co-owner Joe Lacob, and and Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores.