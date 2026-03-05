Report: San Francisco 49ers hire Matt Eberflus as assistant head coach of defense
The San Francisco 49ers have hired Matt Eberflus as their assistant head coach of defense, Tom Pelissero reported Thursday afternoon.
Eberflus most recently served as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. With Eberflus leading the defense, Dallas’ defense ranked third to last in the NFL in yards (377) allowed per game and last in the NFL in points (30.1) allowed per game.
“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” Cowboys GM Jerry Jones said following the season. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Kim English
Providence moving on from HC
- 2New
Bracketology
New projections spark debate
- 3
Marcus Freeman rumors
ND coach talks NFL
- 4Trending
Big 12 Tournament
Players complain about floor
- 5
Lou Holtz
Legendary coach passes
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Prior to his stint in Dallas, Eberflus reigned as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2022-24. In that span, Chicago posted a 14-32 record and failed to make the Playoffs. This resulted in his firing from the lone head coaching job of his career.
He now heads to San Francisco in an attempt to rehabilitate his image, just as quarterback Sam Darnold just did. Darnold served as a backup in San Francisco prior to his stellar last two seasons as a starting quarterback in the NFL, which culminated in a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks last season.