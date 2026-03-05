The San Francisco 49ers have hired Matt Eberflus as their assistant head coach of defense, Tom Pelissero reported Thursday afternoon.

Eberflus most recently served as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator for the 2025 season. With Eberflus leading the defense, Dallas’ defense ranked third to last in the NFL in yards (377) allowed per game and last in the NFL in points (30.1) allowed per game.

Eberflus — the former Bears head coach and most recently Cowboys defensive coordinator — fills a key role vacated when Gus Bradley left for Tennessee.

“Having known Matt Eberflus for decades now, we have tremendous respect and appreciation for him as a coach and a person,” Cowboys GM Jerry Jones said following the season. “After reviewing and discussing the results of our defensive performance this season, though, it was clear that change is needed. This is the first step in that process, and we will continue that review as it applies to reaching our much higher expectations.”

Prior to his stint in Dallas, Eberflus reigned as head coach of the Chicago Bears from 2022-24. In that span, Chicago posted a 14-32 record and failed to make the Playoffs. This resulted in his firing from the lone head coaching job of his career.

He now heads to San Francisco in an attempt to rehabilitate his image, just as quarterback Sam Darnold just did. Darnold served as a backup in San Francisco prior to his stellar last two seasons as a starting quarterback in the NFL, which culminated in a Super Bowl victory with the Seattle Seahawks last season.